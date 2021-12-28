Calciomercato Milan – Defense, full speed ahead on Botman: the latest news

The latest news on the AC Milan transfer market: Sven Botman (Lille) is the Devil’s priority to reinforce the defense in the January session

Sven Botman is the main focus of transfer market of the Milan for this upcoming negotiation session. He talked about it ‘The Gazzetta dello Sport‘on newsstands this morning. The club of Via Aldo Rossi, in fact, has identified in the strong Dutch left-handed central, class 2000, the ideal substitute for Simon Kjær. Who, as known, will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left knee ligaments.

Botman is young, but already reliable, having played in two different leagues (Eredivisie Dutch and now Ligue 1 French with the Lille, reigning French champion): the perfect identikit of the players that the bottom Elliott he wants to see the Rossoneri wear the shirt. He is still very young and therefore can only improve further. Better, if he can do it with the colors of Milan starting from this second part of the season.

Sven Botman, in practice, is the transfer market gift that Stefano Pioli, Milan coach, can’t wait to receive to leave no stone unturned in the fight for him Scudetto. The defense, without Kjær, needs to be ‘registered’: they did not concede a goal only against two teams in crisis as Genoa And Salerno in the last few games and therefore important remedies are urgently needed. Renew internal competition and be able to grant rest every now and then a Fikayo Tomori and Alessio Romagnoli these are two of the reasons that lead the Milanese club to purchase the Dutchman.

Milan, on him, moved with great anticipation: they had already followed him from last season, since he made a great impression in Europa League in Milan-Lille 0-3 to ‘San Siro‘. The relations between Milan and Lille are also excellent, as evidenced by recent affairs Rafael Leão (2019) And Mike Maignan (2021). But will it be enough for Botman to land with the Rossoneri? AC Milan, according to the ‘rosy‘, in recent weeks he has worked to put his strategy into practice.

That is, to take Botman in an operation similar to the one that brought Tomori to Milan in January 2021. An initial period of loan with right of redemption, also quite expensive (Lille assesses Botman 30 million euros) at the end of this season. So that the Devil can evaluate the player. Which, in the event that it turns out to be perfect for the Rossoneri team, would be redeemed definitively.

