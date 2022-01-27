Calciomercato Milan, for Lazetic immediately a request

Lazetic is ready to start his adventure in the Rossoneri shirt, but there is already a team that has requested him from Maldini and Massara.

Before intervening in defense, Milan did it in attack. Greeted Pietro Pellegriarrived on loan from Monaco and moved to Turin with the same formula, at Milanello they are ready to welcome Marko Lazetic.

The 18-year-old Serbian center forward was bought outright and his card required an investment of € 5 million, including bonuses. Negotiations with the Red Star were quite quick. The player strongly wanted to wear the Rossoneri shirt. They were also on his trail Fiorentina, Salzburg And Zenit St. Petersburg.

Sampdoria, proposed to Milan for Lazetic

It will be interesting to see if the inclusion of Lazetic to the Milan it will take place within a short timeframe, which is not easy considering his very young age and lack of experience, or if it will take a long time. Obviously, Mr. Pioli will not launch immediately, he will try to give him some time when he deems it appropriate. In the front hierarchies there are Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Olivier Giroudexperienced strikers from whom Serbian talent can learn a lot.

It could be there that could give him more space Sampdoriawhich as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb it has requested on loan from Milan. However, the Rossoneri club refused the proposal from Genoa. Lazetic will grow up at Milanello in these months.

Maldini and Massara have decided to invest in this boy and hope that he will settle down as soon as possible. Pioli will try to bring out all the talent, managing it in the right way. The fact of having beaten the competition of the Salzburg it is a good sign, considering that the Austrian club is always very good at identifying young players who over time turn out to be excellent players.

Milan will evaluate Lazetic in these months and then decide only in the next summer transfer market whether to lend him or keep him in the team. In the offensive department, Ibrahimovic’s expiring contract and the return from the loan to SPAL of Lorenzo Colombo. The latter could go back on loan to a Serie A team, so as to accumulate experience.

The big unknown is Zlatan, who says he is still fit to go on to play, but whose repeated injuries force Milan to reflect. Fans expect the purchase of a younger and more reliable striker than the Swede, who nevertheless enjoys enormous gratitude from everyone in the Rossoneri environment.