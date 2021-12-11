Calciomercato Milan, getting serious for Bremer: the latest on Pobega

Transfer market, Milan-Turin axis: the latest on Bremer and Pobega

From Milenkovic to Luiz Felipe, also passing through Rugani and up to Bremer. Many central defensive names have already been wasted, but that of the Turin central certainly represents the main dream of Milan. However, it is very difficult to think that the grenades can let him leave during the winter window of the January transfer market, effectively depriving themselves of one of the best players in their squad. Despite this, Milan has no intention of letting go, even perhaps visiting the summer transfer market. The idea of ​​the Rossoneri management is to strike up a negotiation anyway, regardless of when the boy will be able to move, which is why contacts have already been registered in the past few hours.

Bremer is a prized price on the Juric chessboard, but may not accept the Turin renewal offer and at that point Cairo, to avoid losing it on a free transfer in 2023, could open for sale. The president of the grenade would be very happy to to be able to have Pobega in exchange: there is talk of 15 million euros for the redemption, but including it in a possible exchange with Bremer could open new horizons. AC Milan are however reluctant to give up the boy definitively, especially with the ever-alive threat of a farewell from Kessié. The feeling is that the Rossoneri will still try to insist on the Brazilian defender, trying to snatch him from Toro in some way.