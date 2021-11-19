Calciomercato Milan – He was signing for Barcelona, ​​Milan took him for January!

Born in 2005, playmaker profession. Hugo Cuenca “Smells” of sample. Paraguayan native of Coronel Oviedo and football son of Deportivo Capiatà, the club where he grew up and trained.

One meter and 83 of pure class designed with a left handed who led all the top European clubs and set their sights on him. And then you know, left foot, talent and South America, is the perfect triangle synonymous with champion. No.or by chance the Barcelona that historically knows about numbers 10, left-handed and South American talents, he tried to snatch him from the competition of the football that counts.

This is why Milan was too good an opportunity to leave him escape. On trial with the Rossoneri colors since December 2019, Milan, these colors and the history of this club have remained within him and thus will be part of his future.

Hugo Cuenca

Confirmation received by the editorial staff of SpazioMilan. Although Barcelona was very close to the boy, Hugo Cuenca and Milan have chosen each other. The boy will officially be a Rossoneri footballer in January.

First aggregated with the under 18 but usable with the spring of Mister Giunti, Cuenca can fill more roles in the offensive phase. Perfect as an attacking midfielder of Stefano Pioli’s 4231.

Barcelona beaten for a talent who has all the credentials to grow and become a great player.