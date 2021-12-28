Calciomercato Milan, Insigne leaves Italy: Pharaonic engagement

The Napoli playmaker, sought after by the big Italian players, now seems ready to sign: a contract with sensational figures is ready.

Among the Italian players who will see their contract expire in June 2022 there is also a very titular player of the Naples and the Italian national team. Or Lorenzo Insigne, captain of the blue team.

For weeks there has been talk of the break between Insigne and Napoli, also considering the exorbitant requests for the renewal by the number 24. The feeling with Aurelio De Laurentiis is at an all-time low, so the blue will leave his favorite team.

There was talk of a strong interest in Milan and Inter in recent times, perhaps even as a hit in January. Yet Insigne made his decision, unpopular but at the same time very rich.

Distinguished overseas, the contract of life is ready

Everything seems to have already been decided. Insigne he will not ‘betray’ his Napoli by making an agreement with a Serie A rival. The Campania player seems ready to sign an agreement with an American club.

L’FC Toronto, Canadian team belonging to Major League Soccer, has put a pharaonic salary on the plate. Insigne is about to sign a contract with shocking figures: almost 10 million euros per year for the current captain of Napoli.

There is even talk of a five-year period for Insigne, who will therefore earn in total 50 million euros cleaned up to finish his career with the Toronto shirt, making him the highest paid Italian footballer in the world.

Impossible at these figures to be able to compete for clubs like the Milan, who had tested the waters with the agent of Insigne in recent times. The class of ’91 has decided to completely change his life, attracted above all by future personal income.

Insigne a Toronto he will only find an old acquaintance of Italian football. That is the captain Michael Bradley, former midfielder of Chievo and Roma. In the past, however, also Sebastian Giovinco wore the Canadian team shirt.