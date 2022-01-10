Sports

Calciomercato Milan, Pioli’s defense changes: here is the official status

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Pioli points to the side with his arm Milan
Stefano Pioli (LaPresse)

The definitive purchase of Andrea Conti who passes from Milan to Sampdoria is official: the announcement of the club arrives

There Sampdoria he wanted it for his left lane and the market operation closed without too much difficulty. The full back Andrea Conti he thus officially became a player of the Sampdoria club. In fact, the announcement has arrived, disclosed by Sampdoria itself, through its channels, with an official note. The 1994 class begins a new adventure, in a different club but always in Serie A. Here are the details.

Conti photographed from below while walking Milan
Andrea Conti (LaPresse)

Calciomercato Milan, the defense changes: Sampdoria formalizes the arrival of Conti

There Sampdoria, with an official press release, announces the arrival of the new purchase within its own squad. As stated in the note: “UC Sampdoria announces that it has definitively acquired the rights to the sports performances of the footballer Andrea Conti from AC Milan (born in Lecco on 2 March 1994) “. After having carried out the medical examinations during the day, the player’s signature also arrived. All done for the left back. Sampdoria is in great need of grafts that can help the team’s path in Serie A. Andrea Conti, therefore, has moved permanently from Milan to the Sampdoria club.

The player had effectively become a redundant of the Rossoneri and has only played one match in Serie A this season, returning on 30 June 2021 from the loan to Parma. For its part, Milan made it known: “AC Milan announces that it has definitively sold the sports performances of the footballer Andrea Conti to UC Sampdoria. The Club would like to thank Andrea for his commitment and professionalism always shown and wishes him the best personal and sporting satisfaction “.

