Calciomercato Milan, signings in January: Maldini makes an announcement

Maldini talked about the situation of Milan, Kjaer, the transfer market and the match against Shevchenko.

Paolo Maldini was also in Paris for the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The Rossoneri manager received an award and even allowed himself to the microphones of Sky Sport to talk about some issues.

Defeat against Sassuolo: “The match in Madrid cannot be an excuse. We had started well and could have hurt, then we died. Wednesday we have to resume our journey, we know we will have to work hard. Scudetto? We are at the beginning, we have done very good things but to win a trophy you have to do something exceptional“.

Simon Kjaer, among the 30 finalists of the 2021 Ballon d’Or: “He is a team man, a leader, he proved it“.

The transfer market: “Our team is competitive and at the moment we have no plans to do anything in January. I don’t think we’re going to do anything honestly. We are focused on renewals, there are ongoing negotiations and as long as there is time there is hope“.

Andriy Shevchenko’s match against Genoa: “Sheva showed courage, questioned herself and made a difficult commitment. He is not afraid, he is a champion and will prove it again. I cheer for him, but in football sometimes you have to go beyond friendships and relationships. We reached the highest point together in the Manchester final. The path has been fantastic, he came with great talent and a different mentality, he adapted and became what he became.“.