Calciomercato Milan, the Champions flop changes everything

Calciomercato Milan, the elimination from the Champions League is a serious blow for the Rossoneri: how the scenarios change for the month of January

Bitter evening for the Milan at San Siro. The Rossoneri were hoping for a great feat against Liverpool and in a favorable result between Port And Atletico Madrid to access the eighths of Champions League. Neither the first nor the second arrived.

He tried, the Devil, also going ahead against the ‘Reds’. Even with numerous second lines on the pitch, however, the team of Klopp proved a cut above the Rossoneri by catching up. The negative news from Portugal completed the work. AC Milan therefore leaves not only the Champions League, but also all European competitions for the current season, having finished the group in last place. An experience that will still be useful in the growth process, but it is inevitable that there will be a lot of disappointment and that the verdict will also weigh on the near future. Failure to access the knockout phase directly affects the corporate coffers in terms of lost revenue, inevitably conditioning the next market session.

Calciomercato Milan, lower purchases after leaving Europe

Maldini And Massara they will inevitably have to operate on savings in the January session. With only the championship to face, plus the Italian cup, there are no particular emergencies given the depth of the squad. Only one, the real need: to find a replacement for Simon Kjaer, after the Danish defender’s serious knee injury.

READ ALSO >>> Milan-Liverpool on social media | Three big Rossoneri in the sights

At CMIT TV, we took stock of possible negotiations for Bremer and Milenkovic. Scenarios that are now inevitably going to change, another papabile name like that of Luiz Felipe. There is no lack of low cost solutions among the defenders followed by Maldini, that is the way forward for the Rossoneri. Most likely you will go in search of an opportunity on loan, similar to the one implemented in its time for Tomori. The possible return of Caldara from Venice.