Calciomercato Napoli, a name on pole for after Manolas

Napoli’s 2021 is about to end with a more than positive balance sheet. The last calendar year saw first Gattuso’s Napoli and then Spalletti’s achieve excellent results despite the difficulties and injuries that have killed the Azzurri. However, 2022 will open with a headache.

Napoli has in fact officially sold Kostas Manolas at Olympiakos, and in addition he will necessarily have to do without Koulibaly. The Senegalese will in fact be involved in the Africa Cup from 9 January to 6 February: Spalletti will have the Rrahmani and Juan Jesus money at his disposal.

Giuntoli is already looking for the right profile to reinforce the Neapolitan defense department. As reported by Niccolò Ceccarini in his editorial a TuttoMercatoWeb there is a name on the pole for the Azzurri. The profile is that of Attila Szalai, defender currently serving at Fenerbahce.

According to Ceccarini, there are two major obstacles to the negotiation. The Turkish club, in fact, would be resisting and, above all, would not want to sell him to loan with right of redemption. The transfer window will open shortly and Giuntoli will have the arduous task of giving Spalletti a reliable man for the defence.

Szalai, the profile

Attila Szalai is a rocky center-back, born in 1998 in Budapest. 192 cm high, left handed natural, he was born as a central defender, but can fill the role of left-back if necessary. Having grown up in the youth academy of Rapid Vienna, he plays at Fenerbahce from January 2021. With the Turkish club he showed off and attracted the attention of half of Europe.

In the round of the Hungarian national team since the youth, he has been permanently part of the senior national team since 2019. He took part, as a starter, in the sensational European Championship of theHungary, which stopped both France and Germany on a draw.

Its market value, second Transfermarkt, is currently of 11 million euros. An important but not prohibitive figure considering the age and experience gained by the boy.