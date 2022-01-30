Calciomercato Napoli, De Laurentiis’ response to Newcastle unveiled

The transfer market is about to end and, like any self-respecting transfer market, news and rumors have been chasing each other in recent days. Napoli, after having sold Manolas and replaced him with Tuanzebe, has also formalized the farewell at the end of the season of Insigne. The rumors, however, do not hesitate to wait.

In fact, in the last two days, Napoli has returned to the center of the transfer market, albeit on outgoing rumors. The Newcastle in fact he would have contacted the Neapolitan company to start a negotiation for two Italian jewels: Victor Osimhen And Fabiàn Ruiz.

NAPLES, ITALY – JANUARY 23: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Salernitana at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on January 23, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

However, Napoli responded with a firm no to alleged pharaonic offers for the two players. Ciro Revered, an expert on the transfer market, took stock of the situation during the Tg Sport Rai 2. Below what is highlighted by our editorial staff.

“Amanda Staveley, manager of the Newcastle, contacted Napoli a few days ago to ask for the cards of Oshimen and Fabian Ruiz by January 31. We receive authoritative confirmations on the direct contact between the 2 clubs. Aurelio De Laurentiis has declined immediately the proposal not wanting to fix even the price of the 2 cards. All postponed eventually to June“.