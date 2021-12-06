Calciomercato Napoli, for the CIES Elmas is worth more than 70 million!

The issue 359 of the Weekly Post of the CIES Football Observatory presents the ten Under 23 players of the leagues of England, Spain, Germany, France ed Italy, with the highest transfer value estimated according to the exclusive econometric model of the CIES Football Observatory.

Three U23 strikers could theoretically be transferred for up to € 150m or more during the January window: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund and Norway), Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid and Brazil) and Phil Foden (Manchester City and England).

For the other roles, the maximum estimated transfer values ​​were recorded for Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St-Germain and Italy) among the goalkeepers, Eric García (Barcelona and Spain) for the central defenders, Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich and Canada) for the full backs, Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund and England) for the defensive midfielders, as well as for Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen and Germany) among the attacking midfielders.

Seventeen of the sixty U23 players on the list play in the Premier League English, fourteen in the Bundesliga German, twelve in the Liga Spanish, ten in the Ligue 1 French and only seven in the A league Italian. The Bayer Leverkusen is the most represented club with six players, followed by Barcelona (5) and Chelsea (4).

Top 5 goalkeepers

> 80 M € Gianluigi Donnarumma – Paris St-Germain > 40 M € Illan Meslier – Leeds United > 15 M € Dogan Alemdar – Stade Rennais > 15 M € Luís Maximiano – Granada CF > 15 M € Étienne Green – St-Etienne

Top 5 central defenders

> 80 M € Eric García FC – Barcelona > 80 M € Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig > 70 M € Matthijs de Ligt – Juventus FC > 60 M € Alessandro Bastoni – Inter > 50 M € Ronald Araújo – FC Barcelona

Top 5 full backs

> 120 M € Alphonso Davies – Bayern München > 100 M € Sergiño Dest – FC Barcelona > € 100m Reece James – Chelsea FC > 40 M € Nuno Mendes – Paris St-Germain > 40 M € Mitchel Bakker – Bayer Leverkusen

Top 5 midfielders

> 120 M € Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund > 70 M € Curtis Jones – Liverpool FC > 70 M € Eljif Elmas – SSC Napoli > 70 M € Declan Rice – West Ham United > 60 M € Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid

Top 5 attacking midfielders

> 140 M € Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen > 140 M € Pedri González – FC Barcelona > € 100m Kai Havertz – Chelsea FC > € 100m Bukayo Saka – Arsenal FC > 90 M € Mason Mount – Chelsea FC

Top 5 forwards