Calciomercato Napoli, idea for January: there is a hot name
Naples transfer market – For Gianluca di Marzio, SkySport market expert, I am 10 names that will ignite the market in January in Serie A. And one of them concerns the SSC Napoli, for a possible reinforcement for Luciano Spalletti. It is about Nahitan Nández, Argentine midfielder of Cagliari whose agent has actually announced a preview of a CalcioNapoli24.it farewell in early 2022.
Naples market, Nandez surprise in January?
Here is what the colleague reports about the player:
Last summer he was one step away from transferring to Inter, now it cannot be ruled out that the negotiations to get him to wear the Nerazzurri may again take off. On the flexible Uruguayan midfielder of Cagliari there are always the eyes also of Spalletti’s Napoli.
Nandez, the announcement of the pro Naples agent
Here are the agent’s words to our microphones last October 1st:
Cagliari? Giulini promised me and the player to do everything possible to get him to leave in the January transfer market. Nandez wants to win something, he wants to play the Champions League. The president gave us his word, Nandez was the most expensive player in the history of Cagliari but we know the crisis that took place.
There are two or three clubs that will look for Nandez in January, including Napoli. I would be happy to see him in blue, definitely.