Calciomercato Napoli, idea for January: there is a hot name

Naples transfer market – For Gianluca di Marzio, SkySport market expert, I am 10 names that will ignite the market in January in Serie A. And one of them concerns the SSC Napoli, for a possible reinforcement for Luciano Spalletti. It is about Nahitan Nández, Argentine midfielder of Cagliari whose agent has actually announced a preview of a CalcioNapoli24.it farewell in early 2022.

Naples market, Nandez surprise in January?

Here is what the colleague reports about the player:

Last summer he was one step away from transferring to Inter, now it cannot be ruled out that the negotiations to get him to wear the Nerazzurri may again take off. On the flexible Uruguayan midfielder of Cagliari there are always the eyes also of Spalletti’s Napoli.

Nandez, the announcement of the pro Naples agent

Here are the agent’s words to our microphones last October 1st: