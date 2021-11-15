Calciomercato Napoli, RAI: ​​Insigne-Newcastle offer! The latest

The market expert of Rai Sport, Ciro Venerato at the Domenica Sportiva unveiled the official offer made to Lorenzo Insigne since Naples football: 3 million net for 4 years. Free of bonuses and image rights. Authoritative confirmations arrive both on the figure and on the duration. Consequently, the agent evaluates other leads. On the tracks of the player according to the state broadcaster there are also Everton, Inter and Psg.

Insigne-Newcastle, Naples market news

The latest in chronological order comes from the rich man Newcastle ready to give Lorenzo Insigne gold. In Spain Atletico Madrid made a comeback. A background revealed on the Toronto. No direct contact with Insigne’s entourage. But a request for a warrant to negotiate from a FIFA agent. Request rejected by his entourage. Insigne would also like to continue his career in Europe possibly in Spain or Premier.

All the news on the transfer market

Transfer market Naples, Newcastle on Insigne

Football market Naples, the position of Insigne

These are the words released by Insigne’s agent, Vincenzo Pisacane a few days ago on the pages of Il Roma

“I have read a lot of nonsense about the requests for renewal. Napoli have offered almost half of what they earn today and of course we are negotiating peacefully. Everyone plays their part but the club must take a step forward. I am too often hearing quite important journalists. of national newspapers insinuate that Lorenzo has refused unmissable offers from Napoli. That he would like to obtain a signing bonus and that the president has gone beyond all limits on an economic level. I state that relations with Aurelio are excellent and that we speak to each other several times . It must be said, however, that the renewal contract proposed to my client was made at a discount of almost 50% compared to what he earns today. I am the captain’s attorney and I must always protect him We are at the initial stage of the interviews It is normal for everyone to throw water at their own mill. Lorenzo is passing himself off as someone who is asking for the world. And there is some stupid fan who calls him m hercenary. All allegations born of news contrary to reality. I don’t know how figures come out not knowing the facts “.