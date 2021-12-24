Calciomercato Napoli, Spalletti deletes two names from the list of defenders

The priority requirement in Naples, at present, cannot fail to be thepurchase of a central defender. The departure of Manolas direction Olympiakos created a serious shortage within the Napoli squad which, in the absence of a substitute, would find itself competing in January with the only Rrahmani And Juan Jesus as central defenders in the role given the departure of Koulibaly for the Africa Cup of Nations.

In addition, this need becomes even more urgent in consideration of the beware hanging on Rrahmani. In short, not only do you need a central defender, but you really need as soon as possible. The names surveyed seem to be many but, apparently, not all of them are appreciated by the technician Spalletti.

Naples Turin Spalletti Juric

According to reports The morning, Luciano Spalletti would already have crossed out two names from the list of possible signings for the defense of Napoli. The names in question are those of the Argentine defender of Feyenoord Sienese and the Italian defender of Empoli (but owned by Napoli) Luperto.

The search for a possible defender who can satisfy both the savings needs of the society, that the tastes oftrainer.

Felice Luongo