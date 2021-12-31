Calciomercato Napoli, Tuanzebe at the top of the list: the strategy

Not only the Insigne-Toronto question: Napoli must also think about the incoming market for winter transfer market which is almost upon us. The main (and perhaps the only) goal of the Azzurri management is to give Mr. Spalletti a new one central defender, given the sale of Kostas Manolas to Olympiakos and the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly in Cameroon to compete in the Africa Cup with his Senegal.

Tuanzebe Manchester United

According to today’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport, the Neapolitan club wants to close an Anguissa-style operation, or with the formula of loan with right of redemption. Among the various players on Giuntoli’s list alone Axel Tuanzebe could arrive in Naples with this formula.

The English defender is owned by the Manchester United, but is currently on loan toAston Villa by Steven Gerrard. But the former Liverpool flag does not consider Tuanzebe a first choice: in fact, the ’97 class has collected only 11 appearances between championship and Carabao Cup for him.

For this reason, Aston Villa should not create many problems in the event of an early loan termination. In the meantime, Napoli has begun to initiate the contacts with Manchester to close the negotiation as soon as possible with figures deemed appropriate.