Closing of the transfer market without acute in Rome. The same cannot be said for Genoa, the Giallorossi’s next opponent in the league.

Revolution on the last day of the transfer market for Roma’s next opponents. Genoa were the absolute protagonists of the last hours of the winter session, three official movements for the Ligurian club. Here’s how the formation will change, also implications in the Olimpico match against the Giallorossi.

The winter transfer market session in Serie A closed a few hours ago. A very fiery winter window closes, Juventus has strengthened to an impressive level on the shields. No last minute bang at home in Rome, the failure to sell Diawara once again put a spoke in the wheel for Tiago Pinto. Those who have not hesitated to change their faces in the last 24 hours are instead the next adversity of the Giallorossi, Genoa was very active in the last day of the winter session. Lots of news for the Ligurian club, starting from the bench where the German Alexander Blessin will make his debut, here are the latest official moves.

Read also: Calciomercato Roma, winter session ended | Two shots in, many outings

Calciomercato, revolution before Rome | Three official movements

Three official movements for the Ligurians, in the last twenty-four hours of the transfer market. The Ligurians say goodbye Goran Pandevwho will not find Josè Mourinho on Saturday at the Olimpico, destination Parma in Serie B. Transfer also on the rossoblù median, Genoa also greets Ivan Radovanovic. Not even the former Chievo will leave for Rome, but his future season will continue in Serie A. The Serbian reaches Salernitana, like Federico Fazio, both could play against Roma but on 10 April at the Olympic stadium. The new acquisition instead is represented by the young attacking winger Albert Gudmundsson, arrived from AZ Alkmarr. Many operations that change the hierarchy of the Ligurian squad, ready to attempt the feat at the Olympic stadium. Mourinho is hungry for continuity, the Giallorossi are looking for the fourth consecutive victory.