Calciomercato Roma, all the big names on him

The winter transfer market session is almost upon us and Roma will have to intervene on at least two specific roles.

While the Giallorossi team is showing really great numbers from the point of view of support, with the Giallorossi fans who today also saw another great offer from the company with a package of three games (here all the details), on the other hand the professionals closest to the field are studying market strategies.

Among the many goals set for the January transfer market there is certainly that of the right-back and that of the central midfielder. Difficult to say today who will arrive in the capital, but the list in the notebook of Tiago Pinto is very long and will be slowly scanned for every opportunity that will come, with the final decision that will be up to the Friedkin.

Transfer market Rome, another big one on Frattesi

José Mourinho has very clear ideas about who will have to continue being part of the project and who, on the other hand, will have to find a new accommodation. Among the many names present is that of David Frattesi, a profile that Roma has been following for a long time and which he knows well after his past in the youth teams.

As reported by ‘tuttoatalanta.com’, the young midfielder born in ’99 has entered the Atalanta orbit, which is therefore added to the race together with Juventus, Inter, Milan and Rome itself. Player has recently changed agent and on him the Giallorossi club keeps 30% on future resale.