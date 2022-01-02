Calciomercato Roma, announcement on Sky

The transfer market will officially open its doors in the next few hours, but Rome has not yet identified the two main reinforcements.

If last summer was a very difficult transfer market for all the world clubs, the one in January will be even more difficult. Unfortunately, the pandemic linked to Covid-19 is dominating and all the clubs have – some for one reason and some for another – serious economic problems.

As for Roma, the big work had already been done last summer, with the sale of many redundancies and the reduction of the amount of wages. To perfect the squad, however, now the coach José Mourinho expects a further effort from the club, with the Friedkin ready to please him. For this reason, the Giallorossi general manager has already been at work for some time Tiago Pinto, which is sifting through many profiles.

Calciomercato Roma, announcement on the midfielder

The central midfielder is a priority, as is the right-back. Compared to the latter, however, the list of names is clearer and more restricted. If before it was Xhaka, then Zakaria, now there is Maitland-Niles, which, however, after being very close, has now moved away. According to the journalist of ‘Sky Sports’ Clinton Morrison during ‘Soccer Saturday’, there would be a name at the top of the Special One’s list, that is Tanguy Ndombele.

The midfielder of the Tottenham class of ’96 is a strong desire of Mourinho. He has only played two games of the last 10, with Antonio With you who did not use it in the victory that came in extremis against Watford by Claudio Ranieri. In the January transfer market, the French player could be sold and Roma could seize the opportunity. When the Portuguese led the Spurs, Ndombele was one of the owners.