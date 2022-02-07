Calciomercato Roma, Chelsea do not give up Zaniolo

Calciomercato Roma, the rumors that see Zaniolo far from the capital in the coming years continue with insistence.

The number 22 was yesterday the protagonist of a performance that we could summarize with the expression “from the stars to the rags”. After having distinguished himself for a sufficient but not brilliant match, like so many other teammates, he was sent off following the cancellation of what would have been the decisive goal.

There are therefore all the conditions to believe that his name will continue to be talked about in the coming days, after a week characterized by not a few rumors catalyzed by answer by Tiago Pinto at the end of market conference. After the latter, Nicolò seems to have ended up on the wish list of multiple European teams, Milan and Juventus above all.

The bianconeri, in particular, would have identified in the former Inter the right reinforcement to continue that plan of rejuvenation of the squad destined to catalyze a new winning cycle after the exhaustion of what has characterized the second decade of this century. As I told you, however, his name is also of great interest several foreign teams, Chelsea above all.

Calciomercato Roma, the latest idea of ​​the Blues to get to Zaniolo

THE Blues they are among the most interested in talent born in ’99 and, aware of Mourinho’s interest in Loftus-Cheek, they seemed willing to insert the midfielder’s card to strike up a negotiation based on an exchange plus compensation in favor of Roma. According to the latest reported by Calciomercatonews.comHowever, a much more attractive and succulent offer could come from London.

As already highlighted, Mou would not deprive himself of Zaniolo in exchange for the number 12 of Tuchel and this explains the reason why a more high-sounding and important counterpart could be inserted. The most suspected are Ziyech and Pulisic, both arrived in the Premier League with great expectations without ever being able to blossom in a definitive way. The former Ajax has scored 12 hits and 8 assists in 63 games. The American school Borussia Dortmund instead scored 20 times and sent his teammates to score on 17 occasions, for a total of 96 races.

Important numbers that could not a little sharpen the prolificacy and quality of Mou’s chessboard. To understand if, however, how much and if he is willing to deprive himself of a player who has already stressed that he wants to keep with him at least until 2024.