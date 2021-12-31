Calciomercato Roma, confirmations from Spain. Mourinho has decided who to bet on. Here is one of the goals for January

By now it is known, well known, and also written in all sorts of ways, that the real goal of Roma for the next January transfer market is a midfielder. What is needed even more than a defensive winger, also because in this case Spinazzola should also return.

The objectives, too, are known. There are many players who have entered the sights of Tiago Pinto and for whom, the Portuguese general manager, has entered into negotiations in recent weeks. In short, we try to please Mourinho in all ways that he wants to try not only to go as far as possible in the Conference League – which is a real target of the season – but above all he also wants to aim for a Champions placement, which will be difficult, no doubt . But it’s the ambitions that make a team great.

Calciomercato Roma, Spanish confirmations on the midfielder

A few days ago we told you about a possible interest in Bruno Guimaraes, the Brazilian in force at Lyon. Born in 1997, he would have entered Mourinho’s favor not only for his young age – which consequently leaves ample room for improvement – but also for the physical and technical characteristics he is demonstrating in Spain. In short, the interest towards the midfielder is real. But, as mentioned, 15 million euros are dancing.

The French team in fact values ​​the player 45 million. Pinto would not want to invest more than 30 right now. Maybe even trying to defer the payment of the card. It won’t be easy, no doubt. But Roma will try.