Calciomercato Roma, confirmations from Spain

Calciomercato Roma, confirmations come from Spain. The former Monchi could help Pinto in January. The last.

It could really be Monchi to help Tiago Pinto in the next transfer session, when the Portuguese general manager will not only have to take someone who can help Mourinho in his choices, but above all try to place all the members who have now come off the yellow and red radar.

One of these is Kumbulla: who will not even play against Bodo in the Conference League tonight. The Special One, in fact, has decided to send Cristante on the field in defense, with Ibanez on the left given the absence of Vina. Not even Calafiori then on the pitch. But surely the Albanian, who came out stunned from the first leg against the Norwegians, is now an element that will no longer be included in the rotations. That’s why placing it in January would be important.

Rome transfer market, Monchi wants Kumbulla

And from Spain confirmations arrive, this time from Diarigol.com, that the Sevilla of the former Monchi would like to ask Roma for the footballer. It would be a real coup for Pinto to be able to place him. And the GM believes in this possibility. In fact, the Andalusians have some problems in defense and are also starting to think about the future: the Kumbulla solution could also be read in this sense. Try to reach the defender in January, understand the adaptation to the Spanish league, and then make the necessary assessments in June. Also because at this moment there is no talk of a definitive sale but more of a loan with the right of redemption.

Kumbulla’s valuation is around 22 million euros. A figure that is certainly important for the player that Roma took from Verona. And it would be a treasure to invest next summer if things really go through.