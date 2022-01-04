Calciomercato Roma, Conte does everything

Transfer market Rome, Conte “factor”: the exchange that puts Tiago Pinto on alert. The latest plots in the Giallorossi home.

Busy days at home Rome, with the Giallorossi team preparing at their best in view of a second part of the season in which Mou he expects from his followers that continuity that Abraham and his companions have only rarely been able to find. The Special One, needless to reiterate, expects to receive at least a couple of “gifts” from the market.

The roles are now marked: a quantity midfielder, a “breaking” midfielder, and a full-back. The negotiation with Arsenal for Maitland-Niles is experiencing a stalemate, since no agreement has been reached with the Gunners either for the modality of the redemption – right the proposal, obligation the request – or for the overall figures of an operation for which Pinto would not want to exceed the 10 million euros. As for the median, however, the hottest name is that of Boubacar Kamara, related to Marseille from a contract expiring in 2022. However, even in this case the situation is not fluid, since the boy is tempting to many big names on the international scene, including the Milan, which has not solved the problem yet Kessie.

Read also -> Rome transfer market, goodbye Zaniolo: “Price already fixed”

Calciomercato, the Conte-Milan exchange that freezes Roma: the revelation

As Kamara, also the Rossoneri’s Ivorian decided not to extend his expiring contract, returning the proposal to Maldini, which hovered on 6 million euros nodded. The “President” is tempting Antonio Conte, who had wanted to coach him ever since he sat on the Inter bench; reason why, according to what is reported by “Sportmediaset“, The Spurs would be entering the order of ideas to propose an exchange with Milan to Milan Tanguy Ndombele, which de facto With you he downloaded. In the last few hours, the Frenchman’s profile has also been compared to Roma, even if his engagement is frightening, from beyond 10 million euros annual, however, represents an obstacle that Italian clubs cannot fail to take into consideration.