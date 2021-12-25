Calciomercato Roma, Conte pushes him to Mou: Mendes takes care of it

A new name for the Rome transfer market, which looks once again in the Premier League.

Archived the first round with a disappointing draw against Sampdoria, Roma are called to a transfer market as a protagonist to give José Mourinho at least two reinforcements: a midfielder and a right-back, to increase the quality rate and the range of choices for the Special One.

As for the band, the profiles monitored by are different Tiago Pinto, on the hunt for cheap bargains or disaffected with luxury. In recent days, according to what has been learned from Asromalive.it, the candidacy of Matt Doherty. Arrived at Tottenham under the management of Mourinho, the 29-year-old Irishman can change the air as early as January and Roma are among the teams surveyed. Handled by Jorge Mendes, the former Wolverhampton he played very little during the season and would gladly return to work with the ‘Special One’. “He is one of the best coaches ever. I had a great relationship with him. He’s been my neighbor all year, so the relationship went well. Unfortunately, his experience went like this, but he is José Mourinho, he is one of the best ever and I have nothing but praise for him ”, his words in June on the Spurs exemption.

Read also -> Calciomercato Roma, Christmas gifts from Ligue 1 – VIDEO

Rome transfer market, deal with Tottenham: Mendes will take care of it

The London club has already given the green light to a winter sale, favoring one definitive solution, but does not exclude a loan with redemption. There Rome could evaluate an operation from 10-12 million total euros. We will see if and when the situation evolves: work in progress.

Daniele Trecca