Calciomercato Roma, “double” gift to Mou

Calciomercato Roma, numerous innovations destined to involve various realities of our league and make changes in the coming weeks.

What are the needs of Mourinho it is now known to all. As well as universally known are the intentions of the company, oriented to please the coach but at the same time to follow an intelligent and thoughtful process, just as happened in the summer.

In fact, in the quarter June-August, in Trigoria they tried to satisfy the requests of the new coach in full compliance with the financial parameters and the limited resources of the club, avoiding negotiations that prevented it from following the fil rouge of sustainability. The same landing of Abraham, economically demanding to say the least, arrived at the conclusion of a good management of the purification plan and following an agreement that will allow to spread the amount requested by the Blues over several years.

The modus operandi of Pinto therefore, starting from next week, almost the same guidelines will follow. Too important to please Mourinho and perfect the team, especially in certain departments. Even more central, however, is the finance management, in order to avoid risky and shortsighted moves.

From this point of view, therefore, the latest related updates the possibility of concluding transactions on the basis of “barter”, to meet the needs of the various parties involved.

Transfer market Rome, exchange in midfield with Juventus: the latest

The urgency of the Special One to embrace a new element in the median suggests how the next calibrated moves on the upper floors of Trigoria will affect this area of ​​the pitch. If we add to this what is reported in the first paragraph, it is easy to understand why the Rome could enter into a fascinating negotiation with Juventus.

To talk about it, as reported by Calciomercato.it, it was Sandro Sabatini, to the microphones of “Radio Radio“. Below is an excerpt. “The Capitoline are looking for reinforcements in midfield and, apart from the names released in this period, do not underestimate any tracks in our championship. One of these might be of interest Arthur of Juve. Roma want to find a solution that allows both sides to help each other. For this reason we could see a possible exchange with Diawara“.