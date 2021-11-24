Calciomercato Roma, eye on Zaniolo’s future: Tottenham likes it

Rome, Zaniolo likes Tottenham

Antonio Conte wants to bring Nicolò Zaniolo to the Premier League at all costs. The Italian coach has identified the Roma midfielder as the ideal reinforcement for his new Tottenham. Conte has followed Zaniolo since the time of Inter and in the next market session he could finally sink the blow to bring him to his court. The value of Zaniolo’s card is currently around 40 million. So watch out for the next few weeks: the future of Zaniolo could be far from Rome.