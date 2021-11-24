Sports

Calciomercato Roma, eye on Zaniolo’s future: Tottenham likes it

The winter transfer market session is approaching and with it the first rumors arrive. At home in Rome, one of the prized pieces is definitely Nicolò Zaniolo. The Giallorossi midfielder is very fond of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham and his stay in Rome is not as obvious as a few months ago.

Rome, Zaniolo likes Tottenham

Antonio Conte wants to bring Nicolò Zaniolo to the Premier League at all costs. The Italian coach has identified the Roma midfielder as the ideal reinforcement for his new Tottenham. Conte has followed Zaniolo since the time of Inter and in the next market session he could finally sink the blow to bring him to his court. The value of Zaniolo’s card is currently around 40 million. So watch out for the next few weeks: the future of Zaniolo could be far from Rome.

Rome, the numbers of Zaniolo at the Fantasy Football

The numbers of Nicolò Zaniolo this season are disappointing. The Roma midfielder, for now, has collected 0 goals and 0 assists in 11 appearances. Only malus for the former Inter who scored 3 yellow cards and one red. Its Fanta-media, therefore, is only 5.7. Rather merciless numbers compared to what was expected of his talent at the beginning of the season.

