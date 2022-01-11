Calciomercato Roma, his future is already in the balance

A farewell after only 12 months, this could be the future of the Giallorossi player on the transfer market.

The beginning of 2022 for Roma is anything but positive, with the Giallorossi who have collected two defeats and conceded 7 goals in two games. First the 3-1 at San Siro against Milan and then the daring 4-3 immediately at home against Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus.

Every year, for about ten years now, there is always a great negative period within the Capitoline team. The players have changed, but above all they are the coaches have also changed, but nothing different in terms of results and character. With the arrival of José Mourinho on the bench they thought of a qualitative leap at least in terms of personality, something that has not yet arrived today. The Special One cannot be satisfied with the results obtained so far, with a really important distance from fourth place.

Rome transfer market, Shomurodov in trouble

All that remains for Roma is to bet everything on UEFA Conference League and the Italian Cup, a competition where the Giallorossi team will make their debut on Thursday 20 January against Lecce, in the round of 16. Nothing so tragic, for now, but if Roma end up with zero titles again this season and then lacking access to at least the Europa League, it will be just yet another unsuccessful season. One of the many ‘problems’ that arose in the first months of the season is the purchase arrived in the summer – endorsed by the Special One – or Eldor Shomurodov. The Uzbek striker was criticized by Mourinho himself even in the post-race yesterday.

Roma spent well for him 17 and a half million euro plus bonus and a percentage on the future resale that will go to Genoa. It is currently behind Felix Afena-Gyan and Tammy Abraham in the hierarchies of the Portuguese coach, and it is not excluded that Roma may be deprived of him at the end of the season, after only 12 months from his arrival. It will now be up to him to make as few mistakes as possible and redeem a beginning that is far from sufficient. This season he has scored three goals (2 in Serie A) in 25 appearances.