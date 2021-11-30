Calciomercato Roma, it’s official | Rangnick decides everything

Calciomercato Roma, now it’s official: Manchester United have decided who will be the new coach until the end of the season. Operation that gets complicated

Manchester United have made official the coach who will lead the team between now and the end of the season. And as anticipated a few days ago, it will be the German Rangnick. An interim choice, as confirmed by the club: then at the end of the championship it will probably all focus on Mauricio Pochettino.

The market strategies of the Red Devils therefore change. With a deal that seemed ready for Roma that could get complicated. Yes, because the German focuses a lot on young people. And then, one of those elements that with Solskjaer seemed to be coming out, could be part of the rotation of the new technician.

Calciomercato Roma, everything is decided by Rangnick

We are obviously talking about the defender Dalot: the Portuguese, who up to now has seen little of him on the pitch and who has a past in Milan, is certainly in the crosshairs of the Giallorossi general manager Tiago Pinto. Born in 1999, in total so far between the championship and the Champions League he has collected only six appearances. A meager booty, of those that obviously suggest a goodbye already in January. But in this month that negotiations are missing, things inside Manchester United could radically change. And there could be some hope for the Portuguese outside as well.

In short, the Dalot affair could be complicated. Which in terms of quality and also because he already knows the Italian championship was certainly one of Mourinho’s goals. However, it remains on Roma’s radar, without a few doubts, that a lunge, in a few weeks, could do it anyway. However, we need to understand what the real possibilities are. But we are sure of one thing: Pinto will continue to monitor the situation, also because, a defensive winger, is really useful.