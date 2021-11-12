Calciomercato Roma, Mendes takes it

Spotlight on the next transfer window at Rome. We look back to England, where Jorge Mendes can be decisive.

A crackling transfer market is expected in January. Roma will have to try to shore up the squad available to the best Josè Mourinho. The technician made no secret of needing reinforcements, blowing so many second lines. A new negotiation can materialize once again in England, there is the hand of the most famous prosecutor in the world.

Jorge Mendes could be decisive once again in the Mourinho market. The agent of the Portuguese coach, awarded as Agent of the Century, got his hands on a talent followed by half of Europe. Once again we look back to England. Many negotiations carried out by Tiago Pinto, at the express request of Mou, in the English championship. The only difference is that this time we are not talking about Premier, but about Championship.

Calciomercato Roma, Mendes assist for Mou

There is a young player who is conquering half of Europe. He is a nineteen year old Portuguese, under Fulham. On the trail of the talent of Fabio Carvalho half the Premier League is moving, but that’s not all. In England they are safe, Jorge Mendes is about to become his attorney.

The assist to Mou could have served, with the complicity of another compatriot. GM Tiago Pinto will once again be the decisive link for the Giallorossi market, giving Roma a new Lusitanian touch, as happened between the posts. Carvalho, born in 2002, is showing great things in the second English series. Attacking midfielder of level, many top European clubs on his trail, as well as an ancient approach to Milan, as reported by colleagues of SerieBnews.com. An intense month of January is expected for the Portuguese talent, who knows if Mendes will ultimately be decisive in giving him to Roma?