Calciomercato Roma, now it’s OFFICIAL

Calciomercato Roma, the official press release from the company has arrived in these hours. After the many indiscretions of the recent period, a unison position has finally been reached.

How important is Pinto’s modus operandi in the coming weeks, it is superfluous to repeat it. The GM is called by the not simple task of satisfying the needs of Mourinho, who has been yearning for months for reinforcements that shape the squad delivered to him last September.

As reported by the Special One himself at the end of the transfer campaign, the main difficulties revealed by the squad involved the median area. The team is unilaterally accused of discontinuity. Appearance, the latter, on which the Portuguese coach will have to be good at working.

At the same time, however, it will be necessary to guarantee him functional elements that sharpen the resources of a chessboard that, right in front of the defense, has revealed many difficulties. The former Tottenham has hinted, through statements and management of the players, that he does not see the substitutes of the Veretout-Cristante couple up to par.

As a post-Christmas gift, therefore, Pinto will try to bring in a player who can guarantee a valid reserve and, if necessary, bring different qualities to a combination that has not done badly but which still remains perfectible. The names monitored in recent months have been many. We must go back to last June to go back to the first rumors that have affected Rome’s search for a reinforcement in this area.

The most popular name, until mid-August, was that of Granit Xhaka. And if, in recent weeks, Florian Grillitsch has been insisted on, we cannot forget Denis Zakaria, whose name has landed on the wish list of the Giallorossi executives already at the end of last summer. These are the updates about the compatriot of the aforementioned Arsenal number 34.

READ ALSO: Calciomercato Roma, Inter want it immediately | Colpaccio of 30 million