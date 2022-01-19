Calciomercato Roma, official signature | Change the formula

Important update on Roma’s winter transfer market. The official signature has arrived, the formula of the deal totally changes.

At the Giallorossi home there are days of hectic transfer market. The winter session got underway, with Tiago Pinto able to move promptly on both fronts. Now comes the too official signature, defined the surprise change in January. The Giallorossi general manager, il change of formula brings new hope to the parts of Trigoria.

It had been in the air for several days now and today the decisive white smoke was expected. After medical examinations sustained by Robin Olsen the signature in black on white has also arrived. The Swedish goalkeeper is tied until the end of the season atAston Villa, rising in rank in the English league. The signature smiles decisively also at Roma, currently still the owner of the goalkeeper’s card, the formula change is good news for Tiago Pinto. The Portuguese general manager is carrying out the duties of a sports director to all intents and purposes, reserving several surprises around the Giallorossi squad. Here is the new formula that makes Tiago Pinto hope, the agreements change completely.

Calciomercato Roma, the official signature arrives: the formula changes

Medical examinations passed and official signature on the new contract. Robin Olsen greets the English Championship, where he played the first half of the season at Sheffield and joins Steven Gerrard in the Premier League. The former footballer, symbol of Liverpool, is the coach ofAston Villa, new official club of the Scandinavian goalkeeper. The formula completely changes compared to what was agreed with Sheffield in the summer, smiling at Tiago Pinto and the Giallorossi balance sheet. As reported by Gianluca di Marzio in the new loan agreement Roma managed to insert a right of redemption that the English club could exercise at the end of the season, a simple seasonal dry loan was foreseen in the summer agreement. The figure with which i Villains they could definitely make sure the goalkeeper is prowling about 3.5 million euros, an agreement that seems to be able to smile at all the actors on stage.