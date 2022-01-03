Sports

Calciomercato Roma, Pinto does not believe his eyes

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee40 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

A matter of hours for the official opening of the winter transfer market. Tomorrow there will be a green light for the repair business. Tiago Pinto rejoices, the auction is unleashed.

Tomorrow the winter transfer window will officially open. A long-awaited date at the Giallorossi home, Tiago Pinto’s mission is anything but simple. Good news seems to arrive for the general manager of Roma, who does not believe his eyes. The redundancy auction seems to have started and in January there will be the probable farewell.

Tiago Pinto © LaPresse

Finally the awaited day is upon us, tomorrow the winter transfer market will officially open. Date anxiously awaited by the Giallorossi fans, with Mourinho in the lead. A few hours after the official green light, a new scenario arrives that can smile at the yellow and red colors. Tiago Pinto has been working hard for some time, lots of clues scattered by Mourinho in the first half of the season. The Portuguese coach was clear on the will of improve the Giallorossi squad decisively, waiting for a new revolution both in and out. Among the redundancies, never considered by the Special One, there is one possibility of farewell which leaves the gm of Roma incredulous.

Read also: Calciomercato Roma, “derby” for his purchase | Change the formula

Calciomercato Roma, Pinto does not believe his eyes | The auction has started

A few hours after the opening of the winter transfer session, here is the new scenario that smiles at Roma. Tiago Pinto will have to work with skill and timeliness both in terms of income and expenditure. As for the sales front, there is a new path that can make the Portuguese happy.

Roma Pinto transfer market
Davide Santon © LaPresse

Spotlights on David Santon, right-back never considered by Mourinho this season. Like Federico Fazio, the right side has never been added to the Roma squad, everything suggested the same scenario even in the second half of the season. Instead the Italian seems to have a decent market, not only Turkey as we had anticipated. As reported Gazzetta.it, even Cagliari on his trail. The islanders may have to compete with both Turkish and French clubs, sparking the auction in January.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee40 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Milan, Renato Sanches opportunity: Rossoneri on pole for the Lille midfielder

November 15, 2021

Toro-Empoli, the direct: 2-2 Grenade in ten in defense of the same

December 2, 2021

Reggina-Ascoli 1-2, Sottil: “Winning here is never easy but we deserved it, we wanted to start strong” – picenotime

December 1, 2021

can it be done or not? The official answer

November 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button