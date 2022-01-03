A matter of hours for the official opening of the winter transfer market. Tomorrow there will be a green light for the repair business. Tiago Pinto rejoices, the auction is unleashed.

Tomorrow the winter transfer window will officially open. A long-awaited date at the Giallorossi home, Tiago Pinto’s mission is anything but simple. Good news seems to arrive for the general manager of Roma, who does not believe his eyes. The redundancy auction seems to have started and in January there will be the probable farewell.

Finally the awaited day is upon us, tomorrow the winter transfer market will officially open. Date anxiously awaited by the Giallorossi fans, with Mourinho in the lead. A few hours after the official green light, a new scenario arrives that can smile at the yellow and red colors. Tiago Pinto has been working hard for some time, lots of clues scattered by Mourinho in the first half of the season. The Portuguese coach was clear on the will of improve the Giallorossi squad decisively, waiting for a new revolution both in and out. Among the redundancies, never considered by the Special One, there is one possibility of farewell which leaves the gm of Roma incredulous.

Calciomercato Roma, Pinto does not believe his eyes | The auction has started

A few hours after the opening of the winter transfer session, here is the new scenario that smiles at Roma. Tiago Pinto will have to work with skill and timeliness both in terms of income and expenditure. As for the sales front, there is a new path that can make the Portuguese happy.

Spotlights on David Santon, right-back never considered by Mourinho this season. Like Federico Fazio, the right side has never been added to the Roma squad, everything suggested the same scenario even in the second half of the season. Instead the Italian seems to have a decent market, not only Turkey as we had anticipated. As reported Gazzetta.it, even Cagliari on his trail. The islanders may have to compete with both Turkish and French clubs, sparking the auction in January.