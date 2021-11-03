Calciomercato Roma, revolution in sight: like Rudiger and Winks, the names of Ceballos, Zakaria and Pedersen are always hot

AS ROMA TRANSFER MARKET – Doesn’t pass interview or press conference without that Mourinho do not go back to underlining that, as far as quality is concerned, the Roma squad is short. In fact, the Special One only trusts 12-13 players, and does not deem others ready or adequate to compete for important goals.

The management is not indifferent to the shouts of alarm launched by the Portuguese coach, and would have already given a mandate to Tiago Pinto to study all the moves of market necessary to satisfy the Giallorossi coach as much as possible.

As reported by today’s edition of Courier of sport, in fact, the Giallorossi General Manager would be expected to London in the next few days for some preliminary meetings. At the top of the list indicated by Mourinho there would always be the names of Dani Ceballos And Denis Zakaria as regards the midfield, but also those of Pedersen And Nacho Fernandez to sort out the backward ward.

But also beware of possible surprises: Ruben is also liked Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea, Harry Winks of Tottenham, and above all the former Giallorossi Antonio Rudiger.

The Chelsea defender, in fact, is close to the contract expiration with the blues in the month of June, and Roma would be willing to take the first steps to bring the player back to Rome already in the market January.