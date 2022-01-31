At home in Rome, the last beats of the winter transfer market are carefully experienced. All confirmed in view of the shot in perspective.

Now there is only the official but it is all decided. Roma are ready to welcome a new player in the winter transfer window, it is a prospect for gm Tiago Pinto. Here are all the details in view of the upcoming agreement, the Giallorossi are ensuring a very interesting young profile.

Last hours of the winter market in Rome. Tiago Pinto works tirelessly, the attempt is to give a new winter hit to Josè Mourinho. After the first two hits of the repair session, which arrived with a decided timeliness, the revenue front has registered flat calm so far. Now the Portuguese has decided to move it, with a new shot in perspective. Here are all the details of the upcoming operation, as reported by today’s edition of The weather.

Calciomercato Roma, signing on the way | Pinto blinds the future

It is a matter of hours for the young man to arrive Mate Ivkovic to Roma. All confirmed with respect to what our editorial staff had already told you about. The meeting with the player’s entourage has given the hoped-for results and the announcement of his engagement is expected in these hours or at the latest tomorrow. Young midfielder born in 2006, star ofHajduk Split, for some time in the youth national team, is now doing well with the Under 17 selection. There was no lack of European competition, his profile was coveted by several clubs. The timeliness with which Tiago Pinto moved made the difference, the meeting with the young man’s agent was the forerunner to the white smoke. All ready for the signature in black and white, the Giallorossi are preparing to welcome the young Croatian talent.