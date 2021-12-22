Calciomercato Roma, the strategy for January. It aims for two grafts

Calciomercato Roma, the goals

For the role of outsider, Diogo Dalot’s quotations drop. With the arrival of Rangnick at Manchester United, the former AC Milan has found himself the owner and it is therefore unlikely that he will be sold in January. Roma is evaluating the situations of Stryger Larsen (expiring with Udinese), Bouna Sarr of Bayern Munich, Pedersen del Feyenoord e Henrichs of Leipzig. The last idea leads to Rasmus Kristensen, 24 year old of Red Bull Salzburg valued 10 million.

For the median the Zakaria track became more complicated, followed with interest already in January. The hottest name is that of Florian Grillitsch, expiring in June with Hoffenheim: Tiago Pinto has already probed the German club. Mourinho would like it Remo Freuler but it is unlikely that Atalanta will open for his departure in January. The name of also remains in the background Marc Roca of Bayern Munich.