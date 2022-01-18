Calciomercato Roma, the third hit brings him Inter

Calciomercato Roma, the third shot is brought by Inter: a decision made and a track that remains very hot. It will be weeks of fire

The third blow for Roma, in this winter transfer session, could be brought by Inter. In particular, going into detail, also the decision of a Nerazzurri midfielder who has decided to refuse some offers that have come to him in recent days.

We are talking about Stefano Sensi, who did not find space with Simone Inzaghi, and who for this reason is ready to say goodbye to the Suning sports center. The destination, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, should be Sampdoria: a dry loan operation for 6 months with no right or obligation to redeem. The player will return to base at the end of the season. And all the same, according to what we learn, he would have refused Napoli but above all Valencia, not having the certainty of playing regularly.

Transfer market Rome, Diawara towards Valencia

By refusing the chance to go to La Liga, Sensi has practically opened the door to a sale of Diawara in the coming weeks. Bordalas’ Valencia is pressing on the Giallorossi midfielder. And if a departure were to materialize, Pinto would practically have the green light for a third, important market hit, already in January.

Obviously, the hottest name is that of Kamara from Marseille, also considering the relations that exist between the two companies. And above all because the midfielder is about to expire and the French club would not want to lose him on a free transfer. Roma are interested in the coup. And Pinto continues to probe the midfielder. As mentioned, everything passes from Diawara’s farewell. Approaching, after Sensi’s decision.