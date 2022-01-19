Calciomercato Roma, third new signing for Mourinho

Transfer market – After Maitland Niles and Sergio Olivera, a third new purchase is about to arrive for the Rome from Mourinho. The club has unequivocally made the choice to rely on the guidance of the expert coach.

The Champions area remains the goal to be achieved at all costs and the management is trying to satisfy every request of the Portuguese coach to reach the maximum competition for the club.

Rome transfer market

Despite the fluctuating results and some questionable choices, Roma follows the path indicated by Mourinho to reinforce some departments such as defense, the purchase of Maitland Niles goes in this direction.

Now it is up to continue the work of change in the middle of the field: the coach has perhaps glimpsed the weak point of Rome right in the midfield. Between injuries and unconvincing performances, here is the name of Joao Moutinho from the pages of Courier of Rome.

So a new name came out, almost from Puzzle Week: a Mourinho likes Moutinho. He is 35 years old but he is intact: he has played 20 games (19 as a starter) in the Wolves and in the Premier League if you don’t run and fight for sure you won’t play. It would be another piece of an increasingly Portuguese Rome.

Who is Moutinho

The new reinforcement of the last few hours is called Joao Moutinho. Portuguese midfielder, 36 years old in September, he is owned by Wolverhampton but his contract expires next June.

There is no air of renewal and so Tiago Pinto focuses on his compatriot. Moutinho has played 20 Premier League games this season, including 19 as a starter, and he would gladly go to Rome.

Agent Moutinho

The deal will be handled by the Gestifute agency of his agent, Jorge Mendes the same as Mourinho, by Rui Patricio and Sergio Oliveira. Joao Moutinho in his palmarès boasts several titles including the European Championship won with Portugal in 2016. An international profile of experience that Mourinho really likes.

Engagement Moutinho

Moutinho The midfielder to date perceives a salary of just under 2 million euros, and Wolverhampton, in order not to lose it to zero, would ask for a negligible amount, compensation.