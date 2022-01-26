Calciomercato Salernitana, Diego Costa said yes

SALERNO – Diego Costa at the Salerno could materialize: the former striker Atletico Madrid And Chelsea he would in fact have accepted the proposal and would already be undergoing physical tests aimed at assessing his immediate athletic availability. Servondo players ready to take the field already against Spezia (scheduled at Arechi on 7 February): and in the event of a positive result of the physical tests, it would be a great blow for Sabatini (who would have already wanted it to Bologna in September) and the Salerno. However, there were many negotiations on the plate: also probed Kaio Jorge, that the Juve would have promised to Cagliari, but Sabatini he hopes us. With the bianconeri on his feet also talks about Dragusin (currently on loan to Samp) and with the Lilac there was an attempt for the attacker Burak Yilmaz, but then doubts arose about his physical condition. Then Simone remains standing Verdi: Iervolino met Cairo yesterday, there is the agreement with the player, there would also be the one with Turin on the participation in the engagement. And then Fazio: would be ready to dress grenade, but must resolve the dispute with the Rome. Outgoing interest Simy (Parma), Zortea (Spal), Gondo (Cremonese), Schiavone (Perugia) And Belec (Spal And Brescia), now closed since Sepe.