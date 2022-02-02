Calciomercato Salernitana, here is Perotti: quotation and role at Fantasy Football

Is Perotti to be taken at the repair auction?

Now the question of the fantasy coaches concerns the possible investment for Perotti at the repair auction. Strengths and weaknesses in this assessment. Impossible not to consider the disk variable: if he is on the field, he beats them without any doubt and, given the numbers in his career (27 penalties scored out of 29), it can make a difference. Also because he is listed as a midfielder, with a fate from winger on the left in 4-3-3. Secondly, his career: Sevilla, Genoa and Rome, 64 goals in total and 52 appearances in European cups represent a huge calling card in the Salernitana squad.

The other side of the coin, however, presents some perplexities. The runoff with Ribery it will go on for a long time and maybe until the end of the season, many injuries they often slowed him down and the recent inactivity (he was in fact released) can curb his enthusiasm.

How to behave with him? The advice is to bet on Fantasy Football as the last slot in midfield, perhaps having the certainty of a department with many owners on your side.