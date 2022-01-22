Calciomercato Sampdoria, if Sensi does not arrive there is a plan B: the name

The stop to the negotiations for Stefano Sensi does not stop Sampdoria, always vigilant in terms of the transfer market: the alternative to the blue is called Hamed Junior Traorè, 21 year old from Sassuolo

Sampdoria continues to monitor the situation linked to the position of Stefano Sensi, with the negotiation frozen by the Inter management, but does not want to be caught unprepared in the event of a definitive forfeit.

The alternative to blue is called Hamed Junior Traorè, attacking midfielder of Sassuolo who, however, is currently engaged in the African Cup with the Ivory Coast.

Young and flexible profile of the neroverde, born in 2001, who could also be deployed as a central midfield if necessary. If the attentions of the Sampdoria should then fall on him, mister Marco Giampaolo it would have to wait for the end of its commitments in Cameroon to be able to have it available.

With the neroverde shirt, this season, the 21-year-old made 17 appearances, scoring 1 goal and serving two winning passes for his teammates. The cost of his card is high, which is around 18 million euros, but the Sampdoria would aim for a transfer on loan.