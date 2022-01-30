Calciomercato Sampdoria, in Defrel’s viewfinder: it all depends on Lucca

Lucca al Sassuolo would open the exit doors to Defrel

As already said in the morning, Sassuolo’s interest in Lucca is certainly not a last-minute novelty, if anything, it is the will of the neroverde club to anticipate the times already in the January window which will close tomorrow evening at 20, this to anticipate any fierce competition that could show up at the door of Pisa in the summer. The player is not performing as at the beginning of the season, when he was able to score 6 goals in the first 7 days, but the attention on him remains high, and not only in Italy, also thanks to a base valuation that shouldn’t be very high (around 10 million euros), but which could in fact be traced back in the event of an auction. How far the discussion between Sassuolo and Pisa has advanced can also be seen from the interest of the Tuscan club towards George Puscas of Reading: if it were to close, it would be precisely the proof that Lucca is about to leave.