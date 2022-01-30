Calciomercato Sampdoria, in Defrel’s viewfinder: it all depends on Lucca

At home Sassuolo we dance on the attackers, and the last hours of the transfer market could lead to a real reversal that would obviously also affect Fantasy Football: an exit and an entrance with Serie B in the background, where Pisa would act as a bank considering that the name on which everything is based is that of Lorenzo Lucca, Nerazzurri bomber.
Lucca al Sassuolo would open the exit doors to Defrel
As already said in the morning, Sassuolo’s interest in Lucca is certainly not a last-minute novelty, if anything, it is the will of the neroverde club to anticipate the times already in the January window which will close tomorrow evening at 20, this to anticipate any fierce competition that could show up at the door of Pisa in the summer. The player is not performing as at the beginning of the season, when he was able to score 6 goals in the first 7 days, but the attention on him remains high, and not only in Italy, also thanks to a base valuation that shouldn’t be very high (around 10 million euros), but which could in fact be traced back in the event of an auction. How far the discussion between Sassuolo and Pisa has advanced can also be seen from the interest of the Tuscan club towards George Puscas of Reading: if it were to close, it would be precisely the proof that Lucca is about to leave.
Sampdoria, spotlights on Defrel del Sassuolo
Following this whole situation as an interested spectator is Sampdoria: the arrival of Lucca, in fact, would open the doors of the sale to Gregoire Defrel, and the Sampdoria company would be ready on the precise indication of Mr. Giampaolo, who has already identified the French attacker as the right pawn to give new life to the Ligurian attack. Sampdoria, among other things, should not struggle particularly to find an agreement with Sassuolo, despite the expiry of the player’s contract only for June 2024: it could close for no more than 5 million euros.