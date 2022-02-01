Calciomercato, Sconcerti’s report cards: Juventus more European with Vlahovic, Gosens ideal for Inzaghi’s Inter. Milan prudent

It was the market of the Juventus for Vlahovic and for how much Kulusevski got paid, Bentancur went underpriced. It is a Juve that renounces the director and entrusts Zakaria and Locatelli with coverage of the field. I think he will play a 4-4-2 with Cuadrado next to the midfielders and Dybala second striker. Neither Dybala nor Morata are suitable for 4-3-3. Morata, however, is a very intelligent player, not to be missed, putting him on the wing can be a match solution, not a season solution. However, only that left-wing role remains open, where Bernardeschi, McKennie and Rabiot will also alternate. It is a very different team from the Christmas one, perhaps even more European. Zakaria is not a phenomenon, but he has a great physique, ability to fit in with the ball and good ability to recover balls. He will have to keep a fixed line with Locatelli. The purchase of Gatti was also excellent and Ramsey’s departure was especially useful.

Eight also at Fiorentina, who did not sell Vlahovic, but had to acknowledge that the deal had already been done without her. The decisive move for the comeback was to borrow Piatek. It was a message to tell Vlahovic that he was risking the bench out of spite. From there came a rush to the player and his agents as well. Or do we prefer to think that such a deal was born and concluded in two days? For the sale of a player who had already left, Fiorentina had 80 million (another 11.5 million, according to the official press release from Juve, a listed company, went into charges). He will lose a few positions in the standings, but he may end up building an excellent team.