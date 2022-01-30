Calciomercato Torino, all done for the shot: Juric rejoices

Torino ready to place the shot in midfield, the social clue bodes well for the grenade fans and the coach Juric.

We are now in the details for the next shot of the Turin. Juric is anxiously awaiting and soon it will all be official. In the meantime, an eloquent social clue from the ‘future grenade’ also guarantees the positive outcome of the negotiation.

We are talking about Samuele Ricci. The midfielder born in 2001 ofEmpoli has in fact posted an eloquent Instagram Stories in which he resumes thea photo taken by his sister who portrays him leaving. Almost certainly towards Turin.

Greetings time while Turin and Empoli they are finalizing the details. Curls should move into grenade with the formula of the loan with right of redemption. The figure to make the transfer definitive should be around 10 million.

Ricci, the explosion in Empoli and the future in Turin

In this first part of the season Samuele Ricci he established himself as one of the most interesting young Italians. Despite the age of 20, Curls he has already shown great personality and ability to lead the midfield. It is no coincidence that this season he scored 21 appearances, most of which as a starter.

A performance that also attracted the attention of the Under 21 coach Nicolato that made of Curls a staple of the Azzurri during the qualifications for the European category scheduled in Romania and Georgia in 2023.