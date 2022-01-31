Calciomercato Torino: the young players Dell’Aquila and Gineitis were also taken from Spal

At the end of the last day of the transfer market, here are the two names of the grafts for the youth sector taken by Turin from Spal together with Demba Seck, 2001 striker taken for the first team. After dialogues that lasted all day who saw Torino also consider other profiles, the choice fell on the winger Francesco Of the Eagleborn in 2004 who this year scored 13 goals in 12 appearances in the Under 18 shoulder, and on the central midfielder Gvidas Gineitis, also a 2004, which this year has totaled 8 appearances in Primavera 1 from under-worn. Both of them arrive outright; however Gineitis lands in grenade immediately, while Dell’Aquila remains on loan in Ferrara until the end of the season and will arrive at Turin in July to be part of the Primavera. The director of the youth sector, Ruggero Ludergnani, also concluded on the day for the arrival of full-back Sebastian Wade (2003) from Villarreal and del defender D’Aprile (2005) from Cosenza. Thus the market for the grenade youth sector also closes.