Calco: ‘PNRR’ call for schools and gymnasiums. From the ranking of funds for € 3.9 million

The Municipality of Calco is included in the list of projects admitted to the ‘expression of interest for the collection of needs relating to the school building heritage of local authorities in Lombardy’.

By participating in the PNRR call issued by the Ministry of Education, Calco had asked for funds to improve the elementary school and gym in via Italia and the middle school in via Volta from a seismic and energy efficiency point of view.

The feasibility studies approved by the Giunta on January 18 last foresee reinforcement works of the existing pillars, the reinforcement of the beams with FRP (Fiber Reinforced Polymer) system and the realization of works to support the roof of the gym as regards the seismic improvement; and the construction of external insulation, the replacement of the windows and the heating system of the gymnasium, and the insulation of the primary school roof for energy efficiency.

The total cost of the works for the primary school and the gymnasium amounts to € 3,796,101.49, while the works for the secondary school amount to € 1,972,866.56.

From the ranking published by the Lombardy Region, funds for 3,796,101.49 euros have been approved for Calco.

At the moment the Municipality is awaiting the outcome of other calls in which it has participated. In particular, the one on hydrogeological instability, which Calco identified with the intention of putting an end to the flooding problems of the Molinetto area, the tender promoted by Silea for the improvement of the ecological platform and the one for the efficiency of the Municipal gym.