Calculate Ethereum fees easier with this new Metamask feature

Key facts: The rates to be paid will have three values: low, market and aggressive.

In addition, the calculation of the base and priority rate was simplified.

When it comes to trading on the Ethereum blockchain, fees are one of the most popular topics. Since calculating the appropriate commission is not always easy, especially for beginner users, the Metamask wallet introduced changes to make commission management easier and more convenient.

What reported the official Metamask Twitter account, the platform made some changes related to the implementation of EIP-1559 (Ethereum Improvement Proposal or Ethereum improvement proposal) in your application.

The EIP-1559, which arrived in July 2021 along with the London update, establishes a rate model made up of a flat base rate and another of incentives or tips for miners. A portion of the base fee is burned, as explained in previous posts on this medium.

This improvement brought several benefits for Ethereum users. These include a better user experience and more security and scalability for the network.

Specifically, the change has to do with the way options are presented when establishing the fee to be paid for a transaction. The values ​​changed from Low, Medium and High (low, medium and high, respectively) to Low, Market and Aggressive (low, market and aggressive).

The “Market” option is based on market conditions at the time of the trade. With her, Metamask seeks to be “more accurate” regarding spending estimates that it provides to its users.

In addition, as detailed by the developers of the wallet, there will be a greater difference between the “Low” and “Aggressive” options compared to the market levels at that time. This difference will be even more noticeable in volatile market conditions, they said.

As can be seen in the image below, Metamask also introduced emojis to identify each rate option.. These are represented with emojis of a turtle, a fox and an ape.

Metamask made changes to improve the experience when choosing the type of commission paid for transactions. Source: @metamask/ Twitter

For now, this feature it is only available for the browser extension and not for the mobile version, reported the company. In addition, also temporarily, it is an optional function. It can be enabled in the “Settings > Experimental > Enable Enhanced Gas Fee UI” menu.

With this, it is easier to manage the fees that are paid when operating on the network. As CriptoNoticias has reported, Ethereum commissions have become much higher than those paid in other networks such as Bitcoin.

Beyond the aforementioned update, Metamask also made other changes to its wallet settings for users.

In the “Advanced Settings” section, the application simplified the customization of the maximum base rate, which is automatically established by the network and part of which is burned; and the priority fee, determined by the user and directed to the miners. “No more math is needed to calculate the maximum base commission,” Metamask reported in his tweet.

Also, the option to remember the advanced preferences of each user was added, so that you can reuse them the next time you open the wallet.

Definitely, these changes in Metamask seem to improve the user experience, especially on a subject as sensitive —and often complex— as tariffs tend to be. Thus, in addition, it is positioned as a wallet more friendly in case web 3 developments are consolidated. In such circumstances, the user could connect through his wallet to different sites and platforms and interact with them in a simpler and more personalized way.