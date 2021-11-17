The implementing decree on non-repayable equalization contributions it was finally signed by the minister MEF Franco. There percentage from worsening of the financial statements was set at 30%. The provision contains instructions for the calculation they amounts of the contribution, and it is specified that you will be able to access the loan only if you are up to date with the presentation of the tax declaration for both 2020 and 2019.

At this point, once the MEF decree has been published in the Official Gazette, only the provision of the Revenue Agency with the approval of the form to be filled in and sent to submit the application.

The goal is to get the payments by the end of the year, therefore, considering the technical times for sending applications and the deadlines to be presented, the timetable must be respected at a tight pace.

Equalization lost fund, financial statements with a decrease of 30%

The non-repayable equalization contribution is up to the subjects holders of a VAT number who carry out business activities, art or profession, or who produce agricultural income:

resident or established in the Italian territory;

that have suffered a worsening of the economic result for the year between the tax period 2020 and 2019 equal to at least 30%.

There percentage established with the implementing decree MEF therefore remains in line with the other non-repayable contributions, the means of economic support with which the Government has helped VAT numbers in the last year and a half (not only, therefore, with the non-repayable fund of the Sostegni bis decree).

The signing of the decree which finally establishes the loss percentage of the balance sheet (and consequently drawing a border line between the VAT numbers with the requisites to apply and those who remain outside) has arrived following the green light of the European Union.

Equalization lost fund, calculation and amounts in the MEF decree

L’maximum amount of the non-repayable equalization contribution is 150,000 euros. For to calculate the amount due must be followed procedure described in article 2 paragraph 1 of the MEF decree, that is:

calculate the difference between the economic result for the year of 2020 and that of 2019 ;

; subtract any other non-repayable contributions received in the last year and a half, established by the emergency decrees: Relaunch decree (article 25); August decree (articles 59 and 60); Refreshments decree (articles 1, 1 bis and ter); Christmas decree (article 2); Sostegni decree (article 1); Sostegni bis decree (article 1 paragraphs from 1 to 3, and from 5 to 13).

received in the last year and a half, established by the emergency decrees: the result must be applied percentage of the value of revenues and compensation in 2019:

percentage revenues and remuneration of 2019 30% up to 100 thousand euros 20% from 100 thousand to 400 thousand euros 15% from 400 thousand to 1 million euros 10% between 1 and 5 million euros 5% between 5 and 10 million euros

No contribution is due if the amount of the loans received is equal to or greater than the difference between the economic result for the year between the tax period 2020 and 2019. Instead, the VAT numbers that have been excluded from the previous non-repayable aid will be entitled to higher amounts.

Equalization lost fund and tax returns by the deadline

The third and final article of the MEF implementing decree focuses on declarative requirements that allow theaccess to the grant. VAT numbers in possession of the requirements must have sent to the Revenue Agency:

the tax return for 2020 by the deadline of 30 September;

the tax return relating to 2019 must have been “Validly presented” ;

; any corrective or supplementary tax returns submitted after 30 September 2021 relating to the years 2020 and 2019 are not relevant for the purpose of determining the contribution “If from the data indicated therein derives an amount of the contribution higher than that resulting from the declarations sent within the aforementioned term”.

For all the details we leave attached the decree of the Ministry of Economy signed on November 12, 2021 with the related explanatory report attached.