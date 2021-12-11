Sports

Caldara and Juve’s dream vanished in three weeks: in Venice he will be the ex of the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

The defender showed up at the Stadium as a new signing but was then included in the deal with Milan that brought Bonucci back to Juventus

A dream savored for a year and a half, vanished within three weeks after having just held it. Of the very brief adventure of Mattia Caldara at Juventus, only the expectations and words of the protagonist will be remembered during the presentation press conference with that number thirteen never worn. In Venice he will be the ex of the match.

WHITE BLACK

After monitoring him in the Atalanta youth teams and in subsequent seasons in cadetries with the shirts of Trapani and Cesena, Juve decided to invest in the 1994 class defender in January 2017, driven by the excellent performances in the top flight with the Goddess. Operation for the future, because Caldara remained in Bergamo on loan for a season and a half. His real arrival in Turin in the summer of 2018: first day as a Juventus player in the meeting on Monday 9 July. The following Friday, 13, the performance press conference in which he explained how “just look at the training of Barzagli and Chiellini to understand why Juve win every year”.

EXCHANGE WITH BONUCCI

Despite the boy’s good intentions – “playing with Chiellini is a source of pride, I had his poster in my room. I hope to learn from him the way to cover the man, while from Barzagli I would like to absorb the reading of the ball both in the possession phase and in the non-possession phase “- Juve decided to bring Bonucci back and recompose the historic BBC: exchange at equal with AC Milan (it will be official on 2 August), which in the same maxi operation also took Higuain with the formula of a onerous loan with the right of redemption. Juve’s dream for Caldara thus faded within three weeks. While Bonucci has just detached Boniperti and is eighth in the league table of general appearances in the club.

11 December – 13:39

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juventus, Allegri’s “Corto Muso” joins Treccani

4 weeks ago

I have it with … Donnarumma is not very serene: the transfer to PSG has taken away certainties. And what bad words about Navas | First page

4 weeks ago

F1, Verstappen attacks the FIA: “A different treatment against me”

2 days ago

“Maradona buried without heart”, the revelation of a doctor in Argentina: the anomalies on the dimensions and causes of death

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button