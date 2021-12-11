Caldara and Juve’s dream vanished in three weeks: in Venice he will be the ex of the match

The defender showed up at the Stadium as a new signing but was then included in the deal with Milan that brought Bonucci back to Juventus

A dream savored for a year and a half, vanished within three weeks after having just held it. Of the very brief adventure of Mattia Caldara at Juventus, only the expectations and words of the protagonist will be remembered during the presentation press conference with that number thirteen never worn. In Venice he will be the ex of the match.

WHITE BLACK – After monitoring him in the Atalanta youth teams and in subsequent seasons in cadetries with the shirts of Trapani and Cesena, Juve decided to invest in the 1994 class defender in January 2017, driven by the excellent performances in the top flight with the Goddess. Operation for the future, because Caldara remained in Bergamo on loan for a season and a half. His real arrival in Turin in the summer of 2018: first day as a Juventus player in the meeting on Monday 9 July. The following Friday, 13, the performance press conference in which he explained how “just look at the training of Barzagli and Chiellini to understand why Juve win every year”.

EXCHANGE WITH BONUCCI – Despite the boy’s good intentions – “playing with Chiellini is a source of pride, I had his poster in my room. I hope to learn from him the way to cover the man, while from Barzagli I would like to absorb the reading of the ball both in the possession phase and in the non-possession phase “- Juve decided to bring Bonucci back and recompose the historic BBC: exchange at equal with AC Milan (it will be official on 2 August), which in the same maxi operation also took Higuain with the formula of a onerous loan with the right of redemption. Juve’s dream for Caldara thus faded within three weeks. While Bonucci has just detached Boniperti and is eighth in the league table of general appearances in the club.

11 December – 13:39

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link