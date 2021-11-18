Caldara: ‘Milan, I wasn’t ready and the big names think more of themselves. An ordeal, I thought I’d stop ‘| First page

“I’ll start all over again”. Mattia Caldara talks about himself between past, present and future. The defender, on loan to Venezia but still owned by AC Milan, he said in an interview with Chronicle of locker room: “When I first went to Juve and then to Milan I realized that the concept of family that was at Atalanta is more focused and translated on the individual, there every step is analyzed and makes news. I came from a group in which every your partner was your brother instead the big names think more of themselves “.

“Cancelo and Pjanic impressed me, very strong. Chiellini he played a unique role in my career, he immediately gave me advice “.

“I was agitated when they introduced me to Milan, it was also Higuain’s day. I didn’t know where they were taking me, the team manager gave me a shirt and I asked: ‘What should I do? Autograph it? ‘. He replied: ‘Wait and see’. We went up to a building in Piazza Duomo, I looked out and saw a crowd of people below, applauding us, singing choirs. Crazy. He was ready, I wasn’t. I enjoyed the moment, but if they had told me before I probably wouldn’t have gone up there. It wasn’t for me. ”

“During a sprint in training, I feel excruciating pain in my heel. I think, ‘Who the hell hit me?’ I turn around, but there is only Cutrone two meters away. ‘How did he get me?!?’, I don’t understand. And instead I realize that no, it was nobody. My Achilles tendon had given out. I had no previous sensations, discomfort, pain. That was the first, real mental hit. I realized that this was not going to be a small thing. They didn’t know whether to operate, they were confused days and I was at the mercy of so many question marks. The tendon was still attached to 10%, I flew to Finland from Prof Orava who advised me not to operate. Like this I spent 50 days with plaster: still, immobile, without being able to do anything. For the first time deprived of playing football. And for us footballers, football is life. A first blackout. I put my soul in peace: there was nothing to be done “.

“After 5 months I start to get better. It was now April. In training I feel that everything is not finished yet, but I improve. I’m finally back on the pitch: there is the Italian Cup against Lazio. During the game it seemed that nothing had happened in the previous months. I felt good, all right. All the pain had suddenly melted away: ‘Gee, I’m so fine…’. During the week I train to the maximum, confident. I had just returned after 150 days without football. I do a contrast and nothing, the collateral cruciate ligament decides to yield. Dark. Mentally it was as if I had been hit by a meteorite. From a sword that had just pierced me. I felt it: I was almost there. And yet here it is, again, the abyss. An even harder blow than the first. Malignant, self-righteous. It was May, I had already lost a season, that of the big jump. It took me a few days to realize. Just then, personal decline also began. I went to Rome to do rehabilitation, returning to Milan in late September. Mister In fact, I didn’t even know Giampaolo, because when I started to be more present at Milanello, he was sacked. Pioli arrived. Three months had already passed, two more were needed. I made two friendlies with the Primavera, but I felt it: the knee was not well. It certainly wasn’t 100%. It took time. Still”.

“In January I talked to the coach, he told me to be patient. Then Atalanta contacted me to give me an opportunity. I told myself that going back there, where I had grown up, where I already knew the way to play, would help me get back into place. faster, feeling at home The first thing to recover was the head, smashed with physical insecurities. My mental strength had to be rediscovered, even before the knee. As soon as he arrived, I started playing 19 months after the last time. 19 months of sadness: I returned home in the evening and no longer smiled. In those weeks I also played in the Champions League against Valencia. I think yes, I’m back. We are almost there. Come on”.

“The lockdown is triggered. When we leave, I fall into it again: the patellar tendon betrays me. And there I end up in the abyss. ‘Calvary’ is a subtle, evil word, but it is the one that best embodies what I was experiencing. I looked at myself. in the mirror, almost in tears: ‘Shit, I’m 25 and every two by three I do something. How is it possible? There is something wrong with me. ‘ It wasn’t normal, so many injuries. I changed my habits, trying to improve my life: either I was genetically made of tissue paper, or there was something wrong. I was looking for this error in every part of me. I ate more vegetables, meticulously took care of my rest. I began an inner journey together with my partner, Nicole. A journey of personal reflection. She saw me suffer: I was no longer the same person she had known. I slipped down, into the current, carried with no right of reaction. She was also not well: ‘Mattia, you are 25 and you love your job, but you can never play as calm and peaceful as you would like’. I returned home and I was sad, empty. He knew that was it. He didn’t even ask me what I had anymore. ”

“The Magone was crushing me, what I had lived for was crumbling. I had lost more than two years of career, I was trying to isolate myself from the outside world but something was coming to me by sideways. I felt it all, they gave me up. And when you are subjected to external impulses, you can try in every way to defend yourself, but some slag sticks to you. You get one, you dodge it. The second too, but you are impressed. The third begins to have side effects. Then comes the fourth, fifth, sixth and so on. You start to convince yourself that all that shit out there is real. Johnsen, here in Venice, is always relaxed. He says to me: ‘Simple, I don’t think’. Here, at that moment I was his antithesis. I was squeezing my brain in search of my truth, of something that would clear up that hurricane that was dawning between my ideas. Dark, sharp only when there was a bitter smile. ”

“What if in those evenings I thought about quitting? Yes, once, yes. Half a time. When you have not been able to handle a situation for a long time, the most extreme solution seems to you the best. But I could not give up. Fuck if I couldn’t. I wanted to be happy, that stuff wasn’t enough for me. I had struggled a lifetime to be there, I couldn’t roll it up and throw it all in the trash like a piece of paper full of random words. I was the one who had to get the fog out of my head. I felt limited. I had to get out of it. It was an obligation to me and those of my family. That damned vicious circle had to end, sooner or later. I breathe, I take a breath. Meanwhile, I had lost another year of career and the relationships around me were breaking down. ”

“I’m fine here in Venice. Of course, it is a particular, wonderful city. We go to the stadium by boat, we are a super multicultural changing room. From Israel to Finland, from Suriname to Iceland, up to Argentina. Maenpaa, for example, says we train too much, he wasn’t used to it. They, the Nordics, don’t need music or concentration rituals. Sometimes I would like to steal their lightheartedness. A few days ago we played against Roma. I scored, it hadn’t happened for 3 years, 10 months and 26 days. An infinite time. If you look at the still image of my exultation, it is right under the banner of the ‘Roma Club – Bergamo’. An incredible chance, a circle that closes. Nicole and Alessandro were also at the stadium: ‘We are happy, because we see you as before these three years. You and me too, we’re another couple. You are another person. Happy at last ‘. Without them and without my parents I would never have made it. In conclusion it was just a goal. For me it was a liberation. I really needed that. More than oxygen “.