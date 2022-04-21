Caleb A McNab-Oochoo April 15 2022, death notice, necrology, obituary

Obituary

Caleb A. McNab-Oochoo

“CAMO – Sleeping Angel”

April 15, 2022

Caleb was called home by the Creator on April 15, 2022, to be born into the spirit world instead of the earthly one. He leaves behind his parents Breyanna McNab & Martin Oochoo; sisters Lexus, Chevelle, Zendaya; brother Legend; grandparents Samantha & Shaun Lacquette; Jason Oochoo, Lisa Oochoo (Eugene Sparvier).

Wake will be held Thursday, April 20, 2022 at 5 pm in the old gym, George Gordon First Nation. Funeral service will be held Friday, April 21, 2022 at 11 am in the same location. Interment in St Lukes Cemetery, George Gordon First Nation.

Arrangements entrusted to Conley Funeral Home, Raymore, SK. 1-306-746-1000.

