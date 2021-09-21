Caleb Landry Jones turns the voices he hears in his head into bad songs

“Fuck yeah!” Break, puff of cigarette (or something similar, judging by the thick voice and the frequent, let’s call them that, non sequitur). “But then, maybe… also definitely fuck no!” and down a contagious laugh. Funny and bumpy answer to a rather mundane question, and that Caleb Landry Jones, freshly won the Cannes Gold Award for Best Actor for his starring role in Nitram by Justin Kurzel as well as in his spare time author of discs of derailing psychedelic / psychotic creativity, he will have heard himself ask a few thousand times, that is: when you sing your songs interpreters of the characters, how do you do in the rest of your professional life? “No, well, the reality is that I don’t know how to give a precise answer. They are rumors, in fact. Voices in my head. I hear them and try to capture a sentence, from which to start building something on them. It’s me? Are they snippets of conversations I’ve heard or read somewhere? Subconscious or selective memory? I don’t know, really. I mean sometimes I feel like singing in an English accent. Because? Boh. And it happens to me often! But if the question meant something like, hey Caleb but you tell stories in your songs – stories with a well-written script, I mean, like in a movie – then the answer is no. And so in that sense maybe it’s not about characters. Clear, isn’t it? ‘ And away with another laugh.

This thirty-two year old of Texan origin who is a candidate to be the Johnny Depp of the 1920s is objectively likeable (the reference is to the fact that Depp, “never met, but he must be a cool guy, right?” rock’n’roll, but all in all also to a certain fascinating turbidity that he possessed as a young man and that Landry Jones shares, albeit in a different context and perhaps with an even wider interpretative register).

Nice and at times rambling, but determined in wanting to underline how much for him it is all a question of creativity that he cannot keep in check. “You know, I was there in Albuquerque on the set of this movie (Finch, with Tom Hanks as co-star, ed), and I said to myself “Caleb, take it easy, focus on the shoot, leave the music alone” and then bang !, I get ideas for songs and I have to write them down. So in the end I wrote them all there, in Albuquerque, on a guitar I found by chance somewhere ». And so here comes the lineup for Gadzooks Vol. 1, which comes after the onset The Mother Stone last year (both released by Sacred Bones, an indie label dedicated to anything but conventional and reassuring sounds) and recorded as the one at the Valentine Recording Studio in Los Angeles. Continuity is also in the sound, which in Gadzooks Vol. 1 perhaps it only acquires a slightly more pop physiognomy, as well as in the glam-shock aesthetic of the covers: from the photo in Marie Antoinette-style make-up and wig en travesti to a shocked portrait that looks like a mashup between an old photo of Kurt Cobain and a random horror character.

Or, just to go back to the previous speech, some more or less disturbing misfit played by Landry Jones in one of his films (from The Florida Project to Three posters in Ebbing, Missouri, from Get Out to The dead don’t die by Jim Jarmusch, who by the way is also the one who triggered the actor’s parallel musical career by delivering his demos to Sacred Bones). “Those covers are mostly great fun, there are no particular coded messages behind them. But… do you know what it is? Making music for me means above all being able to manage a part of myself with which I would not be able to come to terms in any other way. That’s why I try to be faithful to those voices in my head I was talking about earlier, or those sounds. After that, I also really like experimenting in the studio, looking for that big sound a bit Beach Boys / Phil Spector but mixed with a punk attitude ».

Indeed, in Gadzooks Vol. 1 there is an air of vaguely trashy grandeur that brings to mind names like Ariel Pink, Ty Segall, MGMT and certain Flaming Lips. “Hmm, yes, I understand that there may be similarities. But it’s not because I’m directly inspired by the names you mentioned, but because they and I are influenced by the same things. Take Ty Segall: he’s a T. Rex fanatic, just like me. I saw the Flaming Lips recently on television when they did the concert inside the bubbles during the lockdown. Cool, but that’s more or less all I know about the Flaming Lips, I will have listened to one of their albums half and stop ».

Read this way, they may seem haughty statements, but Caleb’s tone as he rattles off his musical passions is that of the enthusiastic naïf, certainly not of the professor or the star he actually is. «I’ll tell you the CDs I have in the car right now… ah ah ah, yes, I still have the CD player in the car, no bluetooth! So, listen: Their Satanic Majesties Request of the Stones, Magical Mystery Tour, The Idiot by Iggy, The Nightfly by Donald Fagen, Freeewhelin ‘Bob Dylan, a best of the Kinks, one of Waylon Jennings, one of Hank Williams… ». Nothing Texan? “Ah, I love all Texas music, from Robert Johnson to the 13th Floor Elvators!” (the fact that Robert Johnson was not Texan is purely incidental, as mentioned Caleb’s genuine love for music wins over everything).

Every now and then the way of using the voice, with that vaguely operatic or falsetto tone, recalls the Sparks. You like? “A friend of mine made me feel that song he plays (exaggeratedly mimics Russell Mael’s voice, nda) “this town ain’t big enough for the both of us”… but I only know that, more or less. Instead I love, I literally love Roxy Music. Including everything Eno and Bryan Ferry have done ». The Roxyan influence is felt, of course, but never as much as the Beatlesian one, especially Lennon-oriented. «The Beatles are the beginning and the end of everything. I’ve listened to them since I was seven or eight years old, sometimes I force myself not to listen to them anymore then I fall back on them, perhaps because they play a piece of theirs on the radio. How do you hide from the Beatles? Impossible! And then I start all over again, I listen to all their records again, all the ones they have done on their own, and in some songs that I thought I knew by heart I discover a new angle, an idea that I had not grasped. With the Beatles it is like this, it never ends ».

Just to change the subject: how does life become after a Best Actor award at Cannes? “Oh God, sometimes I feel like I haven’t figured it out yet. I wake up, think about it and say to myself “oooh caaaazzo”. I mean, did they give that award to me? Does my name really come after that list of fantastic actors who won at Cannes now? Come on, I don’t believe it. Jokes aside, it’s an incredible honor to have entered that genealogy. ” Maybe someday you’ll even hit the Grammy. “Ha ha, no, but who cares about the Grammy. I mean, utmost respect, but it’s not quite the same, ha ha. ‘

The chat continues like this, randomly and amidst sudden laughter, jumping among the New Mexico landscapes that fascinated him as a child when he was summoned to the set of a film shot by Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit starring Ice Cube (“it was a kind of film of Disney about a girl who joins a football team, I was called at the last moment because he needed someone with a kid face but who could drive the car; I’ve never seen that, they probably cut me on the edit. You think: to go to that fucking set in Louisiana I had fucked up my high school exams and in the end I don’t even appear! “). We leave the closure to Caleb’s passion for Italian cinema. “The maximum. Italian and Japanese films and the nouvelle vague have taught me everything there is to know about cinema. Indeed, do you know what I’m telling you? Neorealists are the Beatles of cinema! ». And on this, end credits.